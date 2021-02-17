A Greenwood woman quietly slipped her winning lottery ticket into her pocket and left the store without much fanfare, $300,000 richer.
The winner, who asked state lottery officials not to identify her, bought her ticket at the Royal Food Mart #8, at 2701 Country Farm Road, Greenwood. The $10 scratch-off ticket was for the $300,000 Riches game, according to a state Education Lottery news release.
"I scanned my ticket at the store and the message said to 'Claim at Lottery,'" the woman told officials. "I scratched it off and saw what I won. There were a lot of people in the store, so I put the ticket in my pocket and left."
The woman said she'll buy a house with her winnings. This prize was won against odds of 1 in 780,000, with one top prize remaining in the game.
The store that sold the winning ticket got a $3,000 commission.