Eleven roads were closed across Greenwood County by Monday afternoon, all because of rainfall and flooding following the weekend's storms.
A map of the active roadblocks and closures is available online at bit.ly/30ficdO. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney asked drivers who were heading out Monday evening to drive safely. He said officials expected rain to move into the area at about 8 p.m. and continue to increase throughout the night.
More than 2 inches of rain have already been recorded at the Greenwood County Airport this morning and additional precipitation is expected throughout the day, leading officials to issue a flood warning until 2:45 p.m. today.
At one point, more than 1,400 Duke Energy customers were without power early in the afternoon because of an outage centered on Hodges, affecting many of the same people who lost power Saturday night after an earlier storm moved through Greenwood County. Power was restored at about 2 p.m. Hodges Elementary was without power because of the outage, but school continued to operate.
"What we're really dealing with right now is just flooded roads," McKinney said.
Flooding had been reported in other, central and southern parts of the county, he said, but as the rain has slowed the water has begun to drain and run off. McKinney said it's possible through the day that if the rain picks back up, it could flood in any low-lying areas in the county.
The National Weather Service said flooding is expected to affect Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Troy, Greenwood State Park and the Ninety Six Historical Site.
For people who can't avoid being on the roads today, the Greenwood Police Department is urging drivers to take it slow and keep their headlights on.
"It's all about speed and visibility," Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. "It takes longer to stop on a wet road than a dry one."
Police had already answered a couple calls about minor collisions in the rain, he said, so he took to Facebook to tell travelers to slow down and mind their headlights. Keeping headlights on increases visibility for everyone, lighting the road ahead and helping other drivers spot another car on the road.