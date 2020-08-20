Multiple people were injured in a four-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon on Bypass 25 NE, according to police.
The wreck happened at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, on the bypass near its intersection with Highway 72/221 East. Three vehicles were facing east on the bypass slowing down for traffic, while a fourth vehicle approached from behind, a report said.
The fourth vehicle struck the rear end of the third, in turn causing each car to move forward and strike the next. Greenwood police investigated the wreck, although multiple emergency agencies responded to help get everyone out safely and clear the scene.
A witness told officers he saw the fourth vehicle had a flat tire before the collision, and it appeared as though it blew a tire and was out of control before the wreck.
Three of the vehicles had extensive damage, and the driver of the rear-most vehicle and the two people in the first vehicle it struck were thought to have serious injuries, the report said. One other driver was possibly injured. Greenwood Police Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said multiple people were taken to the hospital to be checked and get treatment.