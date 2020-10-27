Nearly a week after a crash in Laurens County, a motorcyclist died of their injuries, the state Highway Patrol announced Tuesday night.
The crash happened at 2:10 p.m. Oct. 22 along S.C. Highway 418 at its intersection with Cooper's Bridge Road.
An eastbound 2010 four-door Ford sedan attempted to turn left onto Cooper's Bridge Road and moved into the path of a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling west, Master Trooper Gary Miller said.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where they died Tuesday. The person's name had not been released.
The driver of the Ford, 40-year-old Chavis Isaiah Barksdale of Fountain Inn, was wearing a seat belt and was also injured.
Barksdale was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.