Feeding the hungry nourishes the soul. Volunteers from Morris Chapel Baptist Church will be joined by others to feed anyone in need again Feb. 17
Starting at 10 a.m. and running to noon that day, volunteers will be handing out boxes of food to people who visit the drive-thru line at the church, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. Everyone is welcome.
Morris Chapel hosted a previous food giveaway last week, and despite a day’s delay because of a logistical issue, Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr. said volunteers gave out 1,200 boxes of food.
“We’re told one box can feed a family of six,” he said.
The food boxes come through a partnership with a church-affiliated organization that’s distributing shipments of food from a USDA-backed relief program. The program works to ensure people in need have access to fresh produce, among other grocery items.
The first distribution day was postponed when the driver who was supposed to deliver the truck full of boxes mistook the day of the order. McCray, pastor at Morris Chapel, said he was disappointed that the people who showed up to food had to wait another day, but he was also concerned that volunteers such as the National Guard, county and city officials and other church members wouldn’t be able to make it the following day to help distribute boxes.
“But I got a call from one of the captains in the National Guard,” McCray said. “He told me he would work something out where we could get at least nine people out here.”
Instead, they sent about a dozen, and McCray said all the volunteers from his church and others showed up again for the make-up distribution day.
In gearing up for the 17th, McCray said the National Guard and volunteers will be back to distribute a second load of 1,200, 20-pound boxes, two boxes per car while supplies last.
In times where division and discord grow quickly, McCray said he was grateful for a chance to unify people through feeding their community.
“It feels good to be a bridge-builder — to bring people together to do something good,” he said. “It feels good to be in a city where people drop political preferences to feed people.”
Anyone with questions about the food giveaway is asked to email McCray at bishopot7@gmail.com.