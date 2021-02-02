Anyone affected by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic is eligible for a free box of food and groceries Wednesday at Morris Chapel Baptist Church.
Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr. said the church is partnering with Spokes of Hope to provide boxes of food to families struggling through these trying times. The first food distribution will be at noon Wednesday at the church, 530 Baptist Ave., Greenwood. Volunteers will also distribute food at the same time and place on Jan. 17.
McCray said the church will have about 1,200 boxes to give out to anyone willing to come. Volunteers will be handing out boxes in a drive-thru line, to avoid any additional risk of exposure. He’s hoping to be able to provide two boxes per car that comes through.
“I’m a bridge-builder,” he said. “This is something I love doing. No matter who you are, what your color or what political side of the aisle you’re on, everyone gets hungry.”
According to 2018 data reported by Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization, 13.5% of Greenwood County’s residents experienced food insecurity at some point during the year. Compared to state and national averages for that year, Greenwood County had slightly more people who had limited or uncertain access to nutritionally adequate foods.
About 20 National Guard members will be helping with the food distribution, McCray said, along with dozens of community volunteers along the way. Triangle True Value Hardware staff are lending a forklift, to help get pallets of food off the delivery truck.
The food is being provided through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program. Started in May 2020, the program buys food from distributors affected by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses, and deliver them to food banks, nonprofits and community organizations.
One of the hubs for this partnership is Spokes of Hope, based in Longs, South Carolina.
“They’ve asked me to schedule loads in South Carolina and North Carolina,” said Shane Zoccole, manager at Spokes of Hope. “It was just a wonderful network, to be able to have churches work together.”
Spokes formed to aid communities after Hurricane Florence in 2018, and now Zoccole said they serve as a hub, distributing to community centers, outreach groups and churches throughout the state.
“Right now we’re currently working with about 375 churches in South Carolina as PODs, points of distribution,” he said. “It was just amazing to see a situation that could have went really bad, and it was turned around really good with these farmers.”