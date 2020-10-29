More than 1,500 people were without power Thursday, as the remnants of Hurricane Zeta pushed into the Carolinas.
In Greenwood County, 784 Duke Energy customers were without power as of about 10 a.m., according to the company's outage map online. The affected areas were concentrated mostly in Promised Land and near Lake Greenwood State Park, along S.C. Highway 702 between Island Ford Road and the highway's intersection with Ninety Six Highway.
Detailed information wasn't immediately available from Greenwood CPW, but an employee said they had heard reports of outages.
In Abbeville County, 379 Duke customers were in the dark at about 10 a.m., in an area north of the city, along S.C. Highways 20 and 201. At the same time, about 550 customers of Little River Electric Coop were affected by outages.