More than 1,400 Duke Energy customers were without power Saturday night in Hodges and the surrounding area after a line of severe thunderstorms that moved through the Upstate.
Duke's online outage map gave an estimated restoration time of 3 a.m. Sunday with a cause still unknown as of 11:20 p.m.
There were other scattered outages that included 102 customers near Harris Landing, and the system downed some trees and left debris and power lines along Deadfall Road.
The Greenwood County Airport recorded wind gusts as high as 25 mph but little rain from the system.
For the latest on outages, visit outagemaps.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc. For the latest on road conditions, visit state Highway Patrol's realtimetraffic.scdps.gov/smartwebclient/.