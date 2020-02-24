Officials are worried about possible flooding as the Lakelands could see more than 2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours.
In a hazardous weather outlook released at 6:17 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said: "A broad area of deep moisture and low-level upslope flow will spread over the area today and linger into Tuesday. With total rainfall amounts potentially exceeding 2 inches over the Upstate and favored upslope locations, isolated flooding is possible."
Forecasters expect tonight to have the heaviest rainfall, which will likely be accompanied by fog.
The ground is already saturated with water across the Upstate. On Saturday, the service's Greenville-Spartanburg office tweeted that it's already the third rainiest winter on record for the area at 22.74 inches of precipitation and is rapidly approaching last year's record-setting winter, which had 23.71 inches of rain. Meteorological winter is December through February.
Lake Greenwood's level is about a foot higher than usual for this time of year at 437.8 feet above sea level. Earlier this month, heavy rains forced Greenwood County to open the flood gates at Buzzard Roost Dam.