A Saluda woman died at the hospital two days after she was injured in a wreck while a passenger on a moped.
April Renee Nicely, 51, died Thursday at Self Regional Medical Center as a result of her injuries, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
The wreck happened at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, on U.S. Highway 221 South near Whitehall Road, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
Two people were on a 2020 moped headed south along the highway when a 2004 Ford Sport Trac SUV hit the moped from behind, Bolt said. The driver and passenger on the moped were not wearing protective gear and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The passenger, Nicely, died Thursday. The SUV’s driver was not injured.
The wreck is under investigation by the Highway Patrol with help from the Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team and by the Coroner’s Office.