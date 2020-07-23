A Greenwood manufacturer announced Thursday it will add a second location in the area.
Monti Inc., producer of insulators, conductors and steel parts, plans to open a 33,000-square-foot facility at 217 Joe Bernat Drive in Greenwood County. The company said it will invest $3.8 million in the expansion, in a press release from Greenwood Partnership Alliance.
“Monti is fortunate to have the opportunity to invest once again in Greenwood County,” Monti Inc. COO Jay Binder said in the release. “Our additional location will be home for our state of the art Automated Busway Epoxy Process and will serve as the foundation of what we hope to be a future Busway Center of Excellence.”
Monti’s new facility will include the installation of an automated fluidized epoxy line, as well as other specialized equipment.
“Monti is very excited to expand our footprint in Greenwood by adding a second location, focused solely on fully automating this epoxy process,” plant manager Nick LaVigne said in the release.
Monti is a specialized manufacturer, powder coater and fabricator of electrical industry components headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Its existing Greenwood facility is at 104 Airport Industrial Park, about 7 miles from where the second facility will be located.
“Monti has been an excellent example of Greenwood County manufacturing, and it is always exciting to have that sector grow,” Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown said in the release.
Hiring for the new facility is expected to begin later this year. Interested applicants should visit the company’s website at https://monti-inc.com/jobs