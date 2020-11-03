Vice Chairman Chuck Moates has been reelected to the Greenwood County Council, defeating petition candidate Kay Self.
Moates received 2,624 votes — or 60.5% — to Self's 1,689, according to unofficial results on the state election commission website.
"There is more to be done," Moates said, thanking voters for their support.
Moates, 76, was the only member of council who was opposed on the general election ballot. The retired minister was seeking a fourth full term on council.
Self, 52, is the executive director of the Foundation for a Greater Greenwood County, the charitable arm of the now-dissolved Greenwood Partnership Alliance where she served as director of investor relations and community development for nine years.
"I'm proud of my campaign and grateful to those who supported my efforts to serve Greenwood County," Self said in a text Tuesday night.
While calling her candidacy a surprise, Moates said Self "ran a great campaign."
"It was a good effort and I wish her well," he said.