Greenwood Performing Arts' progressive music walk — Mistletoe and Music on Main — is switching things up on Friday, in lieu of forecasted rain, according to GPA's executive director, Lisa M. Sanders.
Take note: venues for some performers are changing from what was originally scheduled and performances will now be indoors. One group, a sibling trio, has withdrawn, The Smith Boys.
Thursday afternoon, Sanders announced that all stops on the walk are now indoors. Greenwood opera tenor Keith Jameson will be at Flynn's on Maxwell and Granger Smith and Nic Massey will be at Howard's on Main. Saxophonist Steven Galloway is still performing at Inn on the Square.
It kicks off at 6 p.m. Limited tickets: $40. Available at Howard's on Main, Flynn's on Maxwell and First Citizens Bank (Main Street branch) and by calling GPA, 864-953-2473. Audience size at each location is strictly limited. Masks and social distancing are expected.