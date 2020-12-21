A vehicle belonging to a woman reported missing in Greenville County was found in Abbeville County.
Twenty-one-year-old Flavie Alix Marie Cocard was last seen on Dec. 15 after telling her family that she was leaving for unknown reasons, a post on the Greenville County Sheriff’s Offices Facebook page said.
Two days later, her vehicle was found in the area of Candy Branch Rifle Range in Abbeville County. Abbeville County Sheriff Ray Watson said his office ran bloodhounds for almost 2 miles near where the vehicle was found. He said they also searched the woods and flew a drone over the area.
Watson said he still has a couple of deputies checking the area. The State Law Enforcement Division and federal law enforcement are also assisting with the search.
The area where the vehicle was found is rural and Watson said his office was probably 12-14 hours behind when they found the vehicle.
“We just haven’t been able to locate her,” Watson said.
Cocard is described as a 5-foot 4-inch tall female of French descent. She has brown hair and green eyes with a tattoo of flowers in her chest area and multiple scars on her arms, the Facebook post said.
“We are looking for any tips we can get,” said Lt. Ryan Flood, public information officer for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cocard should call 864-271-5210 or 23-CRIME.