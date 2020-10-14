The teen girl reported missing Tuesday afternoon was found safe at about midnight, according to deputies.
When a teen girl didn't return home from school Tuesday afternoon, she was reported missing. Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly described the girl as a runaway, and said officers didn't suspect any foul play.
On Wednesday morning, Lt. Jeff Graham said the girl was found safe at about midnight Tuesday. Her safe return came after county officials put out a CodeRed alert, asking the community to call 911 if they knew her whereabouts.