Newberry County authorities say the body of a missing man was recovered Monday from Lake Murray after more than a day of searching by more than a dozen agencies.
In a news release Tuesday, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece confirmed the body was that of 22-year-old Alexis Baca Aguilar, a Columbia man who’d been reported missing Sunday.
Aguilar had last been seen at 3 a.m. Sunday in Dreher Island State Park. Divers found his body just before 3 p.m. Monday in 9 feet of water near his campsite.
An autopsy is scheduled this week. The coroner’s office and sheriff’s offices are investigating.