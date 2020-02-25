Alexis Baca Aguilar

Newberry County authorities released this photo of Alexis Baca Aguilar on Sunday as more than a dozen agencies searched for the 22-year-old from Columbia. His body was pulled from Lake Murray on Monday afternoon.

Newberry County authorities say the body of a missing man was recovered Monday from Lake Murray after more than a day of searching by more than a dozen agencies.

In a news release Tuesday, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece confirmed the body was that of 22-year-old Alexis Baca Aguilar, a Columbia man who’d been reported missing Sunday.

Aguilar had last been seen at 3 a.m. Sunday in Dreher Island State Park. Divers found his body just before 3 p.m. Monday in 9 feet of water near his campsite.

An autopsy is scheduled this week. The coroner’s office and sheriff’s offices are investigating.