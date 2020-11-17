Matthew Miller has won reelection to Greenwood City Council representing Ward 5.
“I’m just really excited to keep working for the people in the city,” Miller said. “Not just in Ward 5.”
Miller said council works well together and he looks forward to pushing forward.
Miller received 174 votes while retired Greenwood police Maj. Urban Mitchell received 129, according to unofficial results on the Greenwood County website.
Most of Miller’s votes came from the Livi’s Knoll precinct where 110 ballots were cast for him while Mitchell received 33. Mitchell’s best precinct was Greenwood Mill, where he received 66 votes to Miller’s 45.
Turnout for the ward was 14.6%.
“I congratulate him and wish him the best,” Mitchell said of Miller’s win.
Mitchell said he wants to thank all of his supporters and those who voted for him.
Miller, 31, has lived in the City of Greenwood for the past decade but has lived in Greenwood County since birth. A graduate of Greenwood High, he said he received a bachelor’s degree in music from Lander University. After spending a few years as a professional musician, he got a job in quality control at Lonza.
He was recently elected as the third vice chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party.
Miller attends St. Mark United Methodist Church where he serves as an organist.
Miller also wants to work with developing neighborhood associations to keep the lines of communication between council and the community flowing.
Mitchell, 61, was born in Cincinnati. His dad was in pharmaceutical sales, which had the Mitchell family moving around often. His father was transferred to Greenwood and Mitchell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, ultimately moved to the area in 1981.
It was not long after moving to the area that he joined the Greenwood Police Department. During his 38-year career in law enforcement, he rose through the ranks to become a major supervising uniform patrol and then later the administration wing of the department.
He is a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia and he received an associate degree in criminal justice from Piedmont Technical College.
Mitchell and his wife, Lisa, have one son and two grandchildren. They attend Our Lady of Lourdes in Greenwood.
On Monday, Mitchell received the last-minute endorsement of state Rep. John McCravy on Facebook.
“His conservative values and experience make him the best choice for City Council Ward 5 and I am proud to endorse him,” McCravy wrote.
McCravy said he has known Mitchell for 30 years.