Incumbent City Councilman Matthew Miller and retired Greenwood Police Maj. Urban Mitchell are headed to a runoff in the race for Greenwood City Ward 5.
Miller received 537 votes, Mitchell garnered 266 votes, Wayne Kelley had 220 votes and Wayne Ables took 93, according to unofficial results on the state election commission website.
With no candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote the top two vote-getters will head to a runoff in two weeks.
Miller, 31, won a seat on council in 2016, defeating longtime incumbent Johnny Williams. He is active in the Greenwood County Democratic Party where he serves as third vice chairman. Miller, who works in quality control at Lonza, is a musician and organist at St. Mark United Methodist Church.
The incumbent was glad he took the most votes and hopes he can win a runoff.
"It will be fun getting out there," Miller said.
Urban Mitchell, 61, worked in the city's police department for 38 years. The former major managed the department's accreditation process. He retired three days before filing for city council.
"I hope they will vote for me," Mitchell said while thanking his supporters.
Wayne Kelley, 59, is a volunteer fireman who has served for 47 years. He spent 21 years working in the operating room as a nursing assistant at Self Regional Healthcare.
Wayne Ables, 60, operates the Omni Fitness in Greenwood. A cousin of Ward 6 Councilman Ronnie Ables, he previously owned Ladies Workout Express in the 1990s.