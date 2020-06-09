With 65.71% of the vote, Wallace Middleton is the Democratic nominee for McCormick County sheriff.
Middleton faced Tim Kelly in Tuesday's Democratic primary, both bidding to compete against Sheriff Clarke Stearns on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Middleton raked in 709 votes, according to preliminary election results provided by the state election commission.
"I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting me in the primary," he said. "Hopefully the voters will come back out and support me and continue to believe in me and my vision for McCormick in the general election in November."
The 40-year-old Middleton is a McCormick native who came home with goals of transforming his community. He started his career in law enforcement in 2008, worked for McCormick County Sheriff's Office for eight years, then took a state job as a Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services officer.
Middleton said moving forward toward the general election, he hopes to prove to voters he'll be a more visible sheriff than Stearns. His aim is to promote integrity in the sheriff's office, and he said his years working at the office give him local knowledge of the problems McCormick faces and how to battle them.
Kelly, 50, started his law enforcement career in 1994 and came back to his hometown of McCormick in order to run for sheriff. He started his career as a corrections officer at McCormick's state prison, then went on to work for the Batesburg-Leesville Police Department before moving to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Stearns, who is running as a Republican, faced no opponent in the primary but will face Middleton on November's ballot. At 58, the incumbent sheriff has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, where he worked for years in a supervisory role at a Virginia sheriff's office. After he was elected in 2016, he beat a legal challenge to his qualifications as sheriff and served his full term.