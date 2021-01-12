A craft and hobby store in Greenwood will soon be closing its doors.
Michaels is closing its Greenwood Mall location, according to signs on the front of the store.
"We're closing this location only," a sign at the front entrance said.
Another sign read "get it before it's gone" as it advertised marked downs of up to 70%.
Management at the Greenwood store did not provide any information, only directing a reporter to the corporate media number.
"After a comprehensive review, we have decided that the Greenwood Mall location will be closing," Mallory Smith, public relations manager for Michaels, wrote in an email. "We greatly appreciate the support the community has given the Michaels team and know our Team Members have enjoyed serving the Greenwood community."