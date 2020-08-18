Votes have been tallied and the Greenwood Police Department's upcoming ambassador mascot will be named "Justice."
Visitors to the GPD Facebook page were given the opportunity to vote on a name for the new mascot, who will help with community outreach. Interim Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said a grant is paying for the design and creation of the mascot costume, which he plans to use at schools, community events, parades and educational programs.
Police used Facebook last week to have people vote using emoji reaction responses on their preferred name for the police department's newest, furriest employee. Justice came in first, about 60 votes ahead of "Ace," then followed by Scruffy, Badger and Ranger.
Chaudoin said he had been privately hoping Justice would win.
"We received a lot of positive feedback from the community, and already a few people calling who want to know if we can do some other things for the community," he said. "We're using this opportunity to better involve the police department in our community, and of course letting the community get more involved with their police department."
Chaudoin hopes Justice will be ready for his big reveal in October.