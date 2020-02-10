After a concerned pet buyer tipped off authorities last month, Laurens County deputies dismantled what they described as a "horrific" puppy mill near Ware Shoals and seized more than 270 animals.
Officers tallied 145 dogs, 107 chickens, 10 ducks, eight rabbits and two cats at the property, which had a number of canines in stacked crates. A number of agencies — Anderson P.A.W.S., Humane Society of SC, Izzies Pond and Charleston Animal Society — aided in removing the animals.
The story gained national attention and has generated praise for how the sheriff's office pursues animal abuse cases.
"I received a letter from The Humane Society of the United States praising your recent work protecting animals," Gov. Henry McMaster wrote in a Jan. 31 letter to Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds. "I appreciate your good work and look forward to hearing more great things about your department."
The sheriff's office posted the letter to Facebook on Monday, along with a statement from Reynolds about the accolades.
"I am very pleased to see that the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized and commended by both Governor Henry McMaster and The Humane Society of the United States," the first-term sheriff said. "We will continue to be the voice for those who cannot speak for themselves."
In connection with the puppy mill case, deputies arrested 70-year-old Barbara Anne Timms and 46-year-old Barry Leon Davis, both of 10822 Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals.
They were each charged with two counts of ill-treatment of animals at the time of their arrest and have since been charged with two drug possession counts. Davis is also facing one count of unlawful manufacture, transfer or possession of distillery.
Magistrate Mike Pitts set cash or surety bonds of $21,250 for Davis and $20,000 for Timms. Both have posted bail. Pitts also ordered them not to have or keep any animals while out on bond.