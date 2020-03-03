After nearly two decades with the Laurens County Coroner's Office, Vickie Cheek has been picked to lead the office and finish the term of Nick Nichols.
Cheek, who served as Nichols' chief deputy coroner, has been interim coroner since shortly after his death Dec. 2. In an executive order signed Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster followed the recommendation of Laurens County's legislative delegation and formally named the Clinton resident to the post.
In a letter to Cheek, McMaster wrote: "I appreciate your willingness to continue serving the people of Laurens County in this new position, and I look forward to following your tenure as Coroner with great interest."
"I want to thank Governor Henry McMaster and the delegates, my family, the Nichols family and everyone that has given me encouragement, support and prayers over the past few weeks," Cheek said in an email to media. "I appreciate this opportunity and will focus my energy on serving our community well and carrying on the legacy of high standards Mr. Nichols has left behind."
Cheek has not decided whether she'll run for a full term to the office, saying she is "praying on the decision." Filing in the 2020 race opens March 16.
"For the past 19 years, I have had the honor of working under Mr. Nichols' leadership and have been blessed with the duty and privilege of assisting those at a most difficult time in their lives, the loss of a loved one," Cheek said. "Whether one passes in the company of family and friends or alone, our decedents deserve the dignified treatment of a coroner.
"I have always considered working in the Coroner's Office God's calling in my life and will continue to serve Laurens County citizens with integrity, honor, and compassion."