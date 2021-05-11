Jewell McCullough and Cody Quinn won seats on Greenwood County School District 51’s Board of Trustees, according to preliminary vote tallies.
“I’m just excited to become engaged,” McCullough said. “Provide my input and assistance, whatever I can do for the school system.”
McCullough received 93 votes on Tuesday while Quinn received 54 votes. Marshall Webster and Joey Ward received 41 and 40 votes, respectively, according to unofficial results from Greenwood County Voter Registration and Elections director Connie Moody.
“I’m super excited,” Quinn said. “Just ready to help better the school, make the district better. Just make us the best district in the state.”
Four candidates battled for two positions on the district’s board. Incumbent school board member Debbie Lake opted not to seek another term and Herbie Harris resigned last year creating a vacancy on the board.
McCullough, 59, said she chose to run give a voice to the voiceless. She is a retired National Guardsman and a 1979 graduate of Ware Shoals High School who referees at the recreation center and coaches basketball as a way to connect with students in Ware Shoals.
Quinn, 31, said he ran to make parental concerns a priority. A 2009 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, this was his third attempt at running for school board. Quinn works as a keyholder at Badcock Home Furniture and is a volunteer firefighter. Quinn and his wife, Cayla, have three boys who attend Ware Shoals schools.
Ward, 59, served on the school board for nine years but lost his seat last year to Genie McDill. He ran on his experience leading the school district. He umpires and referees for the South Carolina High School League. After retiring from the Town of Ware Shoals, he said he wants to use his free time to make things right in the school district.
Webster, 77, said he wants to continue to give back to the community. An Alabama native, he settled his family in Ware Shoals in the 1970s after spending 40 years on the road as a cable layer for AT&T. He served on Ware Shoals Town Council for eight years and spent 17 years with the Ware Shoals Fire Department including 12 years as chief.