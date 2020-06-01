A 62-year-old woman died Monday morning in McCormick County after her SUV was hit head-on by a tractor-trailer, according to officials.
Barbara Smiley, of McCormick County, died at the scene, said McCormick County Deputy Coroner Jason Brown.
She was driving a 2018 Ford Edge south along U.S. 221 in McCormick, and was behind a Kenworth logging truck, said state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. While near Washington School Road, 12 miles south of McCormick, Smiley's truck went left of the centerline and was hit head-on by a Freightliner tractor-trailer headed north.
Bolt said debris from the collision struck the Kenworth and a 2011 Nissan Altima that had been traveling north.
The driver of the Freightliner was injured and taken to a nearby hospital, but there were no injuries in the Kenworth or Nissan. Every driver was wearing a seat belt, and responders had to use tools to free Smiley from the SUV.