A 28-year-old inmate was fatally stabbed Tuesday morning at McCormick Correctional Institution, according to the state Department of Corrections.
Prison officials said in a tweet that Deshawn Livaughn Simmons had been found in his cell with a single stab wound to his back. He was airlifted to an area hospital where he died.
Simmons was serving a 65-year sentence after he was convicted on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery, assault and battery, and a firearms violation.
SCDC police are investigating along with the State Law Enforcement Division. The maximum-security prison houses nearly 900 inmates.