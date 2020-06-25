After being closed for longer than expected, Mathis Road is finally open to vehicles.
There was no fanfare, ribbon cutting or speeches to reopen the road. Instead, construction work was completed and the road was quietly reopened this week.
This section of Mathis Road between Connors Drive and Cobb Road near the Walmart Supercenter on the 72 Bypass has been closed for nearly two years. The project has been rife with delays.
In May, Greenwood County Engineer Robert Russian explained to the Greenwood County Transportation Committee the status of the project which included an estimated date of June 6 for a reopening.
When June 6 came, the road remained closed.
Russian told the Index-Journal on June 11 that amount of rain in late May and early June caused a delay in the roadwork.