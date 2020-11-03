With 66.7% of the vote, Republican incumbent state Sen. Shane Massey won reelection in the District 25 race.
Shane Massey faced Democratic challenger Shirley A. Green Fayson.
The district covers portions of Aiken, Edgefield, Lexington, McCormick and Saluda counties.
Massey, 45, is married and has two children, and Fayson, 69, who is twice widowed, has five children. Massey is the Senate majority leader.
Massey raised $240,000 this cycle and has a war chest of nearly $175,000.
Massey said he wants to work on education, infrastructure and economic development. He was first elected at age 32 in a special election to replace former Sen. Tommy Moore. He has held the seat since 2007.