Republican Mark Dorn unseated Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley, a Democrat who held the post for 21 years.
With 6,368 votes — or 51.6% — Dorn defeated Ashley, who received 48.4%, according to unofficial results from the state election commission.
Dorn, a family nurse practitioner with two decades of experience in law enforcement, works at Cornerstone Family Medicine in Anderson County.
Ashley was at home Tuesday night as the results came in, and gave special thanks to the local law enforcement officers he worked with throughout his career.
“I appreciate everyone who voted for me, and everything people have done for me in office,” Ashley said.
With a doctorate in nursing practice, 58-year-old Dorn has worked in medicine for more than 30 years. He said he wanted to run for coroner to bring his experience to Abbeville County to help educate people on how to preserve life.
Dorn also worked as a reserve officer for the Anderson Police Department for 23 years.
Ashley, 72, took over the office when appointed by the governor to fill in when the then-coroner became sick. Ashley ran for the office when his partial term was up, and has been the county’s coroner for more than two decades since.