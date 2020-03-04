ABBEVILLE — A man is in custody and two children are safe after a four-hour standoff, authorities said Wednesday night.
Police took 19-year-old William Frederick Abercrombie Jr., of 101 Sawmill Acres Road Lot 16, into custody at about 7:30 p.m. Authorities were taking the man to the hospital before booking him.
Moments before his arrest, loud popping noises could be heard from near the residence. Officers confirmed the sounds came from SWAT teams deploying tear gas.
Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said Abercrombie was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault at a Sawmill Road residence and spoke with a woman who said she was threatened with a firearm and the assailant was inside the residence with two children younger than 5.
After hours of negotiations, the children were released unharmed, Abbeville Mayor Santana Delano Freeman told media during a 7 p.m. press conference.
He said SWAT teams from Anderson and Greenwood counties were assisting Abbeville police, along with a number of other agencies from the area. Sheriff Ray Watson said more than 50 officers were at the scene.
Abercrombie was convicted of third-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery last year from two separate cases. He is currently on probation.
Bosler said the 19-year-old is now facing charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest after Wednesday's standoff.
This is a developing story.