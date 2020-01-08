A man died in a single-vehicle wreck outside of Due West at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a man driving a 2006 Ford van and heading south on S.C. Highway 201 died at the scene when his van traveled left across the highway, struck a bridge and overturned. The wreck occurred about 3.5 miles south of Due West.
Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said the man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Bolt said the Highway Patrol is investigating.