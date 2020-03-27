Greenwood firefighters doused an early-morning fire Friday on the back porch of a New Market Street house.
The fire was called into dispatch at about 3 a.m. and 13 city firefighters rushed to the scene to help douse it. The owner of the house was grilling on the back porch the previous evening using a makeshift grill made of brick and mud, and some of the embers were not completely put out, igniting items on the back porch, a report said.
The fire was contained to the porch, with smoke damage to the kitchen after the fire broke through a window. Firefighters were able to douse the blaze before it made its way inside.