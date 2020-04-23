There are more ways than ever to fill out the 2020 Census, but locally there are fears that if enough people forget to do so, Greenwood County could miss out on some serious cash.
The coronavirus pandemic has forced census officials to change course, extending the deadlines and timelines for the various phases and steps in collecting responses and working with that data.
“One of our field operations that’s really crucial, especially to a state like South Carolina, is the update leave operation,” said Marilyn Stephens, assistant regional census manager. “That’s the field operation for people who receive their mail at an address that’s not their home address, such as a post office box.”
For those people, census staff go door to door to hang paper questionnaires at the households and map out these locations. That had to stop while this operation was only 12% complete nationwide.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, about 48% of Greenwood County households had responded to the census, while in the city limits about 42% had. Across the nation at the time, nearly 51% of households had responded.
Most households, Stephens said, are categorized as self-response, where the residents will receive a card in the mail from the Census Bureau with instructions to respond online at my2020census.gov or over the phone at 844-330-2020. If they don’t respond, then census staff send out paper questionnaires.
“We have to account for all 122 million households nationwide,” Stephens said. “This census is the first census with so many options on how to respond.”
With only one person in a household, it takes about five minutes to complete; tack on two or three minutes per person living there. The reason it’s so crucial to get responses from every U.S. resident is because census data is used for so many critical things. Census data determines how many seats each state has in congress — the more seats, the bigger that state’s voice in national politics and the wider the pipeline for federal funds and resources becomes.
The date, Stephens said, is used to determine Medicaid and Medicare funding, funding for rural hospitals and clinics, transportation services, SNAP and WIC benefits, school lunch funding, PELL grants, highway planning, veterans services and so much more.
“Everything that you could conceivably think of is dependent on census numbers,” Stephens said. “You could short-change your community by not making sure everyone in your household is counted.”
Count everyone, especially children. Anyone living under that roof on April 1 should be counted, even if they’re not a citizen and even if the residency setup violates local code. Stephens said the Census Bureau does not care about things like that and is barred by law from identifying anyone with specific responses to the census.
“The census doesn’t care about anything but who is breathing,” she said. “Who is breathing in each house on April first.”
All Census Bureau employees are bound by a lifetime sworn status where identifying anyone with their responses could land the employee up to five years in jail and a maximum fine of $250,000. Census data is also sealed for 72 years, so the information won’t be released publicly until 2092, assuming no change in the law.
Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties, said her concern is that with the stress and changes happening because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people will overlook the importance of responding to the census. Without a full accounting of the county’s residents, the area will see fewer federal dollars.
The good news is the Census Bureau has extended its timeline for collecting responses, available online at 2020census.gov/en/news-events/operational-adjustments-covid-19.html
“If people are at home anyways, it’s the perfect time to complete the census,” Losa said.
She’s been working alongside local, county and state officials to get them to record videos encouraging the public on social media to fill out the census. Prior to the impact of COVID-19, the United Way had resource fairs and community partnerships planned as an advertising campaign for the census.
“We had all of these great strategies on things we were going to do countywide, but unfortunately we had to switch gears,” she said.
Still, she’s working to spread the word — in English and Spanish — to everyone in the community: Take the time to respond to the census. She also encouraged everyone in the community to follow the local United Way on Facebook, where the organization is posting updates and sharing information with the community.