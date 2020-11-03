Greenwood County voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have added a penny to the county's sales tax while using the revenue collected to reduce property taxes.
With about 30,000 votes cast on the ballot question, "no" took more than 16,000 votes or about 54%, according to unofficial results on the state election commission website.
The local option sales tax, marketed as BOOST, was initiated by Greenwood City Council early in 2020 to find a way of raising funds to use for operating costs.
Per state law, 71% of the revenue generated would have been used to lower the property taxes in Greenwood County and the other municipalities within its borders. Sixty-seven percent would go to the county to lower the county property taxes and the remaining 33% would reduce the property taxes in municipalities.
Twenty-nine percent of the revenue, not being used for property tax relief, would be split 50-50. Half of the money would be allocated based on the location of the tax collection while the other half would be based on population.
Thirty-two of South Carolina’s 46 counties have a local option sales tax, including many of Greenwood’s surrounding counties.
The tax, if it had passed, could only be rescinded by a petition of 15% of qualified electors in the county asking County Council to place the rescission question on the ballot. A rescission petition can only be made after the tax had been in effect for two years or two years after the last rescission petition.
The local option sales tax did not exempt grocery purchases.