Lonza will expand its Greenwood County operations, a release from the county said.
“We have been part of the Greenwood community since 1967 and have built up the site as a center of excellence within our global network for production of capsules and health ingredients,” Travis Dover, vice president of operations for Lonza, said in the release.
The company’s $53.7 million investment will add 30 new jobs during the next five years, the release said.
Greenwood County Council approved an amendment to its agreement in December as part of what the county had called Project Sizzle. At the council meeting, Greenwood County economic development director James Bateman said the project would be a $73.7 million capital investment.
Bateman clarified that the difference between the investment totals was because protocols from the state require press releases on economic development to only look forward. He said $20 million worth of investment was spent in 2020.
“We are proud to say that this admired global company continues to grow its core business and expand into new markets,” Greenwood County Councilwoman Melissa Spencer said in the release.
As was previously reported, the company will expand its existing capabilities for products that go into prescriptive medications, expand capacities for over the counter remedies that treat chronic pain and expand capabilities for finished nutritional supplements, Dover said at the Dec. 15 council meeting.
The Swiss company’s Greenwood location at 535 N. Emerald Road manufactures Capsugel products in addition to finished dosage forms solutions and branded nutritional ingredients, the release said.
The expansion will be completed in stages through 2025, the release said.
Anyone interested in working for Lonza should visit the company’s careers website at lonza.com/careers.