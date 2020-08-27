Three years after a life-changing trip to give relief to people affected by hurricane flooding in Texas, a group of Greenwood locals is gearing up to offer aid to the Lone Star State again.
James Long spearheaded the 2017 trip that started his annual relief and charity tradition, but he said it’s a community effort involving many more people than himself. He’s learned a lot since Hurricane Harvey left much of Beaumont, Texas, underwater, and with Hurricane Laura bearing down on the Gulf Coast, he said he plans to put that knowledge to use.
Last time he did a relief trip, dozens of volunteers helped load tractor-trailers with supplies. People on the receiving end were appreciative, but the logistics of effectively distributing items to people in need were harder than they appeared.
“This time we just want to focus our efforts on search and rescue,” Long said. “We’ve got boats, chainsaws, we’re all avid boaters ... It’s not as dramatic as it sounds. We take a little boat out and drive through, helping people out.”
With the friends he made during their first trip to Texas, Long said he’s relying on locals to help him understand what’s most needed. He’ll be working with those Texan friends once he’s down there, and using one person’s house as a sort of meeting place for their civilian relief efforts.
Long said he and Steve Cribb are planning to take off on Friday for Texas, but nothing has been finalized. He’s still waiting to see what the storm will do, and then make sure he’ll have the green light from FEMA to get in the area and assist.
Long has set up a GoFundMe page for people to donate money online. He said in previous years, the relief team always needed money to buy needed items and help people they met while there. Anyone interested can donate online at gofundme.com/f/pq4rf-texas-hurricane-relief.
George McKinney, Greenwood County emergency management coordinator, said he doesn’t expect the storm will bring more than a little rain to Greenwood. When it comes to helping areas struck by disaster, he said cash is often the best bet, especially when given to organizations and efforts that are in place to serve the disaster-struck area.
“It’s great if people want to donate, but there are what are called long-term recovery committees in the towns and counties that will be hit,” he said. “It’s great if you want to provide water and clothes and such, but in some cases, it becomes a burden. If you’re going to do that, try and do it through an established organization like the Red Cross, United Way or Salvation Army.”
Maj. Jason Hughes with The Salvation Army of Greenwood is no stranger to running logistics in relief operations.
“Especially for nonprofits, the best way for us to take and respond is for us to have the assets, the financial resources to buy what’s needed,” he said. “Our main focus as far as disaster response is mass care, with a focus on feeding and hydration.”
He said Salvation Army teams are stationed throughout areas predicted to be hardest hit. Donations of canned goods, while well-intentioned, are often hard to use because the group cooks and prepares meals in bulk. Money lets them buy and order the things they need, while material donations often require additional manpower to unload, sort and distribute.
“The truth is, in this COVID situation, I don’t even know what it’s going to look like,” he said. “One, a number of your volunteers are not available ... and then two, with social distancing and everything else, it’s going to be a lot harder to handle those kinds of donations anyway.”
Hughes said he understands that some people might not be able to give financially so they donate items they no longer need. But he said any financial donation, no matter how small, adds up and gives the relief efforts the resources they need.