Patricia Black Wootton, 76, of Laurens, died after two vehicles collided early Wednesday morning along S.C. Highway 14 in Laurens County.
A driver in a gold Chevrolet sedan was heading east on Highway 14, while a driver in a silver Honda SUV went west, said trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. At about 5:50 a.m., as both vehicles were near Equinox Road, the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Honda.
Both drivers were taken to an emergency room in Greenville for treatment, but Wootton, who was a passenger in the Honda, died of chest injuries at the scene.
The wreck remains under investigation by the highway patrol, with help from the agency's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team.