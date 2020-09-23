A Laurens County man died Tuesday night after he was struck by a vehicle.
Michael Bagwell, 20, died of his injuries, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The crash happened at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday on Neely Ferry Road near Covenant Drive.
A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driving north on Neely Ferry Road when the Jeep struck Bagwell, who was also northbound, walking in the road, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol said.
Bolt said the driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He said the pedestrian was not wearing any reflective clothing.
Highway Patrol is investigating.