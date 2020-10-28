Details were scarce Wednesday after a morning shooting left one person injured in Laurens County, according to officials.
At about 9:40 a.m., the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook about the shooting. It happened in the area of Cleve Knight Road and Highway 25 in Ware Shoals, the post said.
The person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow said she didn’t have any additional information at about 7 p.m., and said she’d speak with investigators in the morning about what information could be released.