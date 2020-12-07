Laurens County deputies are helping search for a suspect wanted in Greenville, according to a post on the Laurens County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The post, made Monday at about 2:15 p.m., said officers were in the area of Curry's Lake Road and North Old Laurens Road in Gray Court. It said the man was wanted by Greenville city police.
"Appropriate measures have been taken concerning the school and day care," the post said. "Subject is described as being a black male wearing a black thermal shirt and either gray sweatpants or blue jeans."
Anyone who spots the subject was urged not to approach him, and to call 911.