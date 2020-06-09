Without a Democratic contender on the November ballot, incumbent Sheriff Don Reynolds is unopposed for the seat of Laurens County sheriff after winning the Republican primary Tuesday.
Reynolds carried 51.85% of the votes with a total of 4,397. He faced Ricky Chastain, Jarvis Reeder and Ted Richardson for the Republican nomination, and no one registered to run as a Democrat.
Reynolds has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience, and beat Chastain in the 2016 Republican primary. The start of his term was marked with significant changes in staff, as Chastain said he ran on a platform of changing the way the sheriff's office was run.
Chastain, who served four terms as Laurens County's sheriff, lost his 2016 bid for reelection to Reynolds. He spent his entire 27-year law enforcement career with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Reeder, Reynolds' former chief deputy, ran for the county's top law enforcement position after 18 years at the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office. He left Greenwood to take the chief deputy job once Reynolds was elected. Reeder was terminated July 20, 2018 from Laurens, and currently works at the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.
Richardson served as a captain at the sheriff's office, and works as the school resource officer at Laurens Elementary School. Of his 27 years in law enforcement, 23 have been spent with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.