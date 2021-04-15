Laurens County deputies received a baby under Daniel's Law, a safe haven law that allows mothers to surrender an infant up to 60 days old.
The child, who was born April 9 and weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, was surrendered that day at Prisma Health Laurens County Hospital, according to the state Department of Social Services.
A virtual permanency planning hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. June 17. Those who want information on the hearing can contact the Laurens County DSS at 864-833-0100.
For information on Daniel's Law, visit dss.sc.gov/prevention/safe-haven-for-babies.