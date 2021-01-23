A man died from a gunshot wound in Laurens County on Friday.
Patti Canupp, chief deputy coroner, said Jarius Mickelle Byrd, 25, of Laurens, died at 10:53 p.m.
Laurens Police Department and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
