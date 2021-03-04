Laurens County deputies are seeking a man and woman who fled from a stolen vehicle when officers tried to stop them, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
At 7 a.m. Thursday, Laurens County deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle and found it had been reported stolen. The two people in the vehicle fled on foot, and deputies surrounded the area of LC Drive off of U.S. Highway 221 South to search for them, the release said.
One of the people deputies are seeking is described as a white male in a black hoodie and jeans, identified by deputies as Charles Matthew Kelly, and the other is a white female. Deputies urged people to call 911 if they see suspicious people in the area.