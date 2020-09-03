A 15-year-old boy drowned in a Laurens County lake, according to officials.
The boy was one of several people jumping off a bridge on Wilsontown Road into Lake Rabon in Hickory Tavern, said Greg Lucas, state Department of Natural Resources spokesman. At about 3:30 p.m., the boy went underwater and did not resurface. Divers recovered his body about 2 hours later at 5:23 p.m.
Lucas said DNR's divers found the boy and were joined by the Abbeville County dive team and the Western Laurens Swift Water Rescue team for the search.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning, while the county coroner's office works to identify the boy and notify his family. Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp was not immediately available to ask about the boy's identity.