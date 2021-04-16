Laurens County deputies are investigating a death that happened Thursday night.
Marlon Brando Johnson, 65, was transported from Leesville Church Road in Clinton to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse said the office is investigating what caused Johnson’s death and an autopsy will take place in Greenville.
“Investigation is ongoing today and charges are pending,” said Courtney Snow, public information officer for the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. Snow said no other information could be released at this time.