A man and woman are in custody in Laurens County after leading deputies on a chase when they fled from a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Laurens County deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle and found it had been reported stolen in Spartanburg County. The two people in the vehicle fled on foot, and deputies surrounded the area of LC Drive off U.S. Highway 221 South to search for them, the release said.
A later release said deputies had backup from the State Law Enforcement Division searching for the pair with a helicopter, and tracking dogs helped search for them, but they weren’t found.
At about 4:50 p.m. Thursday, deputies said they had the two in custody. Deputies identified Charles Matthew Kelly, of Boiling Springs, wanted in connection with receiving stolen goods, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, aggravated breach of peace, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun. The woman was identified as Kristin Brianna Bridges, of Spartanburg, wanted in connection with receiving stolen goods.