Laurens County will have a penny tax to fund a slate of projects, according to preliminary tallies.
Voters approved the Capital Project Sales Tax on Tuesday, with the initiative garnering 58% of the vote with all precincts reporting. The tax will fund:
Laurens County Parks and Recreation Projects — Renovate and update recreational parks throughout the county to include new playground equipment, splash pads, picnic tables and shelters, $1,727,500
Clinton Regional Library — Construct a 12,000 square foot up-to-date library facility offering books, computer access, designated children’s area, community gathering space, tutoring rooms and ample parking, $4,300,000
Historic Courthouse — Restoration, repair and renovation of the roofing, exterior foundation, moisture control of the facility as well as an interior ADA compliant elevator, $3,550,766
Agriculture and Business Center — Construct a multipurpose facility for public events (equestrian, livestock, flower shows, gardening events) and to house the Clemson Extension Offices, $7,983,008
Fountain Inn Infrastructure Project — Upgrades to improve Exit 22 on Interstate 385 to enhance traffic flow and minimize congestion, $912,000
E-911 Radio Upgrades — Purchase and upgrade all first responder radios to the Palmetto 800 standard to enable all responders to effectively communicate and coordinate responses, $2,481,496
Laurens County Airport — Rebuild an efficient airport terminal so as to provide better services for the public and industry that will meet competitive standards in other regional airports, $500,000
Veterans Monuments and Memorial Park — Establish a memorial park at the Laurens County Library with monuments dedicated to the branches of the military, $414,200
Laurens County Water & Sewer Commission Water Tower — Replace the water tower in Hickory Tavern to increase capacity for more efficient operations of infrastructure and for future development, $1,994,755
Martha Dendy Community Center — Improve and expand the capabilities for adult education, tutoring and community enrichment at the former Martha Dendy School, $756,000
Laurens County EMS-Medic 1 Renovations — Renovate the current Medic 1 Center on Exchange Drive to improve services and response times, $314,500
Laurens County Animal Shelter — Renovations of the animal shelter to include an HVAC system to allow safer handling of the animals, $280,000
Laurens County Trails Association — Construct a walking/biking/hiking trail in and around the Laurens County Hospital to become a part of the Swamp Rabbit Trail, $300,000
Town of Gray Court Park — Construct the first phase of a park complex for ball fields and recreation, $891,220
City of Clinton Infrastructure — Repair of certain streets, relocations of utility boxes and repair certain aging water and sewer lines, $6,528,443
Laurens County Sheriff’s Evidence Storage Facility — Construct a facility with climate control features for storing evidence, multi-year records and mandatory court evidence, $1,964,250
A number of candidates ran unopposed in the general election, including Sheriff Don Reynolds, Coroner Vickie Cheek and clerk of court candidate Michelle Simmons, all Republicans.
Among contested races:
Republican challenger David Tribble unseated Democratic Laurens County Councilman David Pitts in District 7. The seat represents a swath of western Laurens County including Joanna and part of Clinton. Pitts, who serves as assistant superintendent in Laurens County School District 56, and Tribble, who formerly served as Clinton’s mayor and a member of the state House of Representatives, both live in Clinton. Tribble carried 56.8% of the vote.
Todd Varner beat Melvin Moco Allen for Laurens County School District 55 Seat 1, taking 70.4% of the vote. Incumbent Terri Martin did not file for reelection.
William Neal Patterson unseated Laurens County School District 55 board member Barbara Beeks of Seat 3. Patterson received 57.7% of the vote.
Incumbent Anthony Carpenter defeated challenger Tommy Curry in his bid for reelection to Laurens County School District 55 Seat 5, garnering 61.6% of the vote.
Laurens County School District 55 Chairman Robby Bell was soundly defeated in his reelection bid. James “Bubba” Rawl carried Seat 7 with 68.5% of the vote to Bell’s 30.9%.
Rhonda L. Gary defeated Laurie Ramage Dyches for Laurens County School District 56 Seat 1, taking 62.1% of the vote. Incumbent Edna McGee, who has served on the board since 1988, did not file for reelection.
Kim Williams-Carter easily fended off a challenge from George Austin III, holding on to Laurens County School District 56 Seat 2 with 69.6% of the vote.