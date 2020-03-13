Lander University is the next college in the Lakelands to suspend face-to-face classroom instruction and transition to online learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Online learning will commence until further notice, the institution announced Friday.
Erskine College announced Thursday the suspension of in-person classes and transition to online instruction for at least two weeks. Both colleges will begin online instruction on Monday.
At 5 p.m. Friday, all face-to-face classes were suspended for graduate and undergraduate students. The university will continue to monitor developments throughout the state and community “moving forward.”
“Our goal is to return to face-to-face instruction as soon as possible, and we will provide the campus community with advance notice of those plans as they are made,” the university said in a release.
The university is encouraging students to return home and remain away from campus. Administrators are working on a telecommunicating program for university and student employees, which will be implemented next week. Area vice presidents will be in communication with employees next week to provide information.
The university is in the process of discussing and evaluating events scheduled during the coming weeks.
“Decisions about these events will be made with the safety of our campus community in mind, and we will share any event changes with you as those decisions are made,” the release said.
Richard Cosentino, president of Lander University, gave an announcement to students, faculty and staff.
“Over our 148 years in existence, Lander has weathered times of war, a Great Depression and economic turmoil. We have not faltered during any of these times, and we will not falter now. We are a kind and dedicated group of people, and we will meet these challenges with innovation and dedication. We can and will remain flexible and resilient,” he said. “I cannot promise you that things will be easy. What I can say is that this University is committed to doing what is right and best for our future. We will be providing a summary of important campus updates each day at 6 p.m., or throughout the day as needed. I ask that you continue to monitor your email and our website for the latest updates. Together, we are strong, and we will persevere.”
Presbyterian College will not transition to online learning yet, they decided to extend spring break for the campus of the College of Arts and Sciences through Sunday, March 22. Classes for undergraduate students will not be held on campus from Monday to Friday next week.
Undergraduate students who have obligations on campus, such as participating on an active athletic team, will remain in residential facilities through March 22. The college’s COVID-19 page advises students who do not have a safe place to stay to "email the Office of Residence Life as soon as possible to explore alternative housing options.” Dining, library and other services will be available to those students on campus during this period.
On-campus events are currently being reviewed, and the college is working with individuals to modify gatherings as appropriate. All athletic practices and competitions are suspended through Sunday, March 15.
The college will determine by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19 on whether or not to resume classes on campus Monday, March 23, or move to virtual online instruction.
The college still welcomes visitors, but they are asking “those with illnesses caused by COVID-19, or who have symptoms including fever, cough or shortness of breath to not visit campus at this point.”