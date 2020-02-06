With expected rainfall today of up to 2-4 inches, the Lakelands is under a flash flood watch today through midnight. The area is also under a tornado watch through 5 p.m.
Thunderstorms are likely, warns the National Weather Service.
"Some of the thunderstorms may well become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts possible in addition to cloud to ground lightning. A few brief, isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially along and southeast of Interstate 85 this afternoon and evening," the agency said in a hazardous weather outlook.
Storms should clear the Lakelands overnight. Friday is expected to be sunny but colder, with a forecast high of 50 degrees.
